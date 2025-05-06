Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

From 13 to 16 May, the largest events in the Caspian region — the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition “Caspian Agro” and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition “InterFood Azerbaijan,” which have been established as national brands, will take place at the Baku Expo Centre. Over the years, these exhibitions have not only become reliable and recognized national brands but have also secured their rightful place in the global exhibition calendar as leading international events.

The importance of these exhibitions for the country is underlined by the President’s visits to the events. For many years, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has visited the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, exploring the exhibition pavilions and engaging with participants at the Baku Expo Center.

These events are organized with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibitions also receive active support from the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AQTA), the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan – AZPROMO, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AFBIA), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association (ASTA).

This year, the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition celebrates its 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, the exhibition has welcomed more than 3,000 companies from nearly 50 countries and over 150,000 visitors, earning a reputation as an effective business platform. The innovative technologies and solutions presented at the exhibition create valuable opportunities for the development of the food industry and the expansion of business relations. At the same time, InterFood Azerbaijan covers key aspects of food security and plays a vital role in its enhancement.

In 2025, nearly 450 companies from more than 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the InterFood Azerbaijan and Caspian Agro exhibitions. As a result, the exhibitions will occupy all the pavilions and the outdoor area of the Baku Expo Centre.

Taking into account the preferences of participants and visitors, this year the exhibitions will be held over a period of four days. The organizers hope that this will create new opportunities for interaction between exhibitors and visitors, providing an additional impetus for business engagement.

The geography of the exhibitions will cover Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, the Netherlands, Palestine, Russia, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, the USA, and Uzbekistan. Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, as well as for the first time Egypt, will participate in the exhibitions with national pavilions.

Moreover, the international delegations, led by ministers from several foreign countries, will visit the exhibitions.

Leading companies and industry leaders such as “Azersun”, “Beta”, “Futura”, Ganja Automobile Plant, “John Deere”, “Kronen”, “Landini”, “Lindsay”, “Lovol”, “Metak”, “Miratorg”, “New Holland”, “Solis”, and “Valley” are represented at the exhibitions.

Prior Leasing ASC will serve as the registration sponsor for this exhibition.

As the largest agricultural exhibition in the region, Caspian Agro will cover areas such as agricultural machinery, equipment, and facilities, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative technologies in agriculture, livestock and poultry, veterinary medicine, crop cultivation, fruit and vegetable growing, floriculture, waste processing, logistics, and e-agriculture. Once again, it will bring together the leading participants of the agricultural industry, both local and international experts, including importers, exporters, agricultural product distributors, wholesale and retail trade representatives, as well as farmers, gathering thousands of professional attendees and creating unique opportunities for the exchange of experience, knowledge, and innovations.

At the same time, the exhibition will feature a “Smart Agro” section showcasing artificial intelligence, smart villages, start-ups, IT services, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and green agro initiatives.

The InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition will present products and services across various segments of the food industry, including beverages, confectionery, dairy products, bakery and flour-based goods, fruits and vegetables, packaging, food technologies, as well as halal food and other categories.

The exhibitions serve as an effective platform for promoting the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. As in previous years, participants of both Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan will present their products under this brand. This stands as a clear example of the development and competitiveness of local production in the global agriculture and food industries.

A rich business programme will be presented, and a range of engaging events will be organized within the framework of the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions.

Within the exhibition’s presentation zone, the 2nd International Agrarian Innovation Forum will be held, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Forum will feature discussions on key topics such as the agro-park model in modern agricultural approaches, the application of artificial intelligence in the agrarian sector, the development prospects of the agricultural insurance system, sustainable food systems, experience exchange in agricultural and food sciences, innovative agriculture, the role of women in the agricultural sector, and other important subjects. Foreign guests, including ministers, are expected to attend the Forum.

During the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, another significant international event focused on the agricultural sector will take place. As part of the International Agrarian Innovation Forum, the Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development will be held at Baku Expo Centre, bringing together over 200 international and local participants, including officials and experts. The event will be organized on 14–15 May with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Agrarian Innovation Centre, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), and the exhibition organizers.

The Forum’s agenda will include key topics such as investment in sustainable agriculture, strengthening SMEs in agriculture, agricultural trade, value chains, and food markets. In addition, bilateral B2B meetings and a range of training sessions will be organized. This Forum holds great importance for strengthening Azerbaijan’s international economic relations in the agricultural sector.

Each year, the organizers arrange exhibition tours for farmers from various regions of Azerbaijan, , as well as from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This year, as part of the exhibitions, farmers will once again have the opportunity to explore the latest industry innovations and international expertise. As a result of these exhibition tours, knowledge exchange is encouraged, which in turn contributes to improving production quality and enhancing living conditions in rural areas.

For many years, Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) has been actively supporting the exhibitions by organizing a dedicated stand for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in the events. This collaboration has proven to be highly productive. Each year, these companies take part in the exhibitions, familiarize themselves with the latest market trends, establish connections with leading industry players, and advance their development. Starting from 2025, Caspian Event Organizers and Iteca Caspian, the organizers of international exhibitions in Azerbaijan, are expanding their cooperation with KOBİA of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a new direction. This initiative aims to facilitate the participation of SMEs from various regions in international exhibitions held in Baku. With the support of KOBİA, tours will be organized to enable SMEs from different regions of the country to take part in all exhibitions. This initiative will contribute to the development of SMEs, their integration into the broader business community, the establishment of new partnerships, familiarization with industry innovations, and the adoption of new technologies.

During several years, the “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibition has been hosting the traditional Gold Shah 2025 - National Culinary Championship. The 5th edition of the Championship is organized by the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association. The Gold Shah Championship is a licensed event by the World Association of Chefs' Societies ("Worldchefs") and is conducted in accordance with international standards and regulations. Since 2024, the championship has been authorized to host international teams and has been granted the status of a Worldchefs Continental Championship. The Worldchefs-licensed competition will attract eight teams from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Additionally, more than 30 local teams will compete, with over 300 individual chefs participating across more than 10 categories. The judging panel will consist of licensed chef-judges from Worldchefs, representing 16 different countries.

In order to strengthen long-term cooperation, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in April of this year between Caspian Event Organizers and the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association. Under this agreement, the cooperation between the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition and the Gold Shah 2025 - National Culinary Championship has been extended for a period of three years. An agreement on charitable activities was also reached. According to this agreement, two enthusiastic and talented young individuals from the “Damla” Charity Society will join culinary courses organized by the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association at the initiative of Caspian Event Organizers. Over the course of six months, they will learn the secrets of the culinary arts from renowned chefs operating in Baku and gain practical experience under their supervision, eventually receiving an official certificate.

As part of the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition, an art exhibition featuring pomegranate-themed paintings created by children from the “Ümid Var” inclusive community will be organized. These artworks will adorn the exhibition’s evening reception, during which a charity auction of the presented pieces will also take place.

This and other projects will be part of the anniversary programme of the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition.

As part of the exhibitions, the traditional bilateral business meetings (B2B and B2G) will provide an opportunity for representatives of local and international companies to discuss cooperation and potential partnerships in a face-to-face format. Additionally, within the framework of these bilateral meetings, representatives of private companies will have the chance to meet with officials from government institutions.

Additionally, during the exhibitions, seminars and presentations will be held by participating companies. For example, a presentation of German companies' products will take place at the German National Pavilion.

This year, an "interview corner" will also be set up as part of the exhibitions. In this area, interviews will be conducted with representatives of government agencies supporting the exhibitions and participating companies.

As key platforms in the agricultural and food industries, the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions provide an opportunity to establish direct contact with the region's main producers and distributors. Companies gain the chance to showcase their products and services to potential customers and partners, while visitors have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies and trends in the relevant industries.

These exhibitions support the development of Azerbaijan's agricultural and food industries, enhancing the country's export potential and enabling the attraction of foreign investments. They also play a vital role as a platform for food security and the implementation of innovative solutions.

Considering the scale of the exhibitions and the rich programme of events held within their framework, the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions will be held under the new AgriWeek brand starting from 2026. Organizers hope that this will provide a new boost to the exhibitions, creating greater networking opportunities, intersectoral collaboration, and effective business dialogue for both participants and visitors.

The organizers of the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are the Caspian Event Organizers company, as well as its partners Caspian Event Management and ICA Events.