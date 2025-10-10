Baku hosts official reception marking Turkmenistan’s National Day

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

On October 10, Baku hosted an official reception marking the 34th anniversary of independence of Turkmenistan.

Organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan, the event brought together public and governmental officials, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country.

First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were played.

Addressing the event, Gurbanmamet Elyasov, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, noted that the existing relations between the two countries are built on the principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and cooperation and have deep roots.

According to him, both countries continue supporting each other on global scale.

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, both countries are bound together through shared history, culture, ethnic roots, language, and religion. According to him, the existing fraternal bilateral ties enable the successful implementation of joint projects and undertakings.

Jabbarov stressed that there is a great potential for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, with SOCAR willing to participate in projects to development the promising oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan. He noted that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan plays a crucial role in increasing the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, adding that the volume of transit transportation along this route is steadily increasing year by year.