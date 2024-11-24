Breakthrough in Baku delivers $1.3tn “Baku Finance Goal”

Baku, November 24, AZERTAC

The COP29 Presidency of Azerbaijan today announced the agreement of the Baku Finance Goal (BFG), a new commitment to channel $1.3tn of climate finance to the developing world each year. Success on the COP29 Presidency’s top priority for the UN Climate Summit represents a significant uplift from the previous climate finance goal of $100 billion and will unlock a new wave of global investment.

The Baku Finance Goal contains a core target for developed countries to take the lead on mobilizing at least $300 billion per year for developing countries by 2035. This represents a $50bn increase on the previous draft text, and is the product of 48 hours of intensive diplomacy by the COP29 Presidency. It pays special consideration to support the least developed countries and small island developing states, with provisions on accessibility and transparency.

Alongside this, COP29 ended the decade-long wait for the conclusion of Article 6 negotiations on high integrity carbon markets under the UN. Financial flows from compliant carbon markets could reach $1 trillion per year by 2050. They also have the potential to reduce the cost of implementing national climate plans by $250 billion per year. When combined, the Baku Finance Goal and Article 6 will forever change the global climate finance architecture by redirecting investment to the developing world.

The Baku Finance Goal is the centrepiece of a package of agreements that deliver progress across all climate pillars. This includes getting the Fund for Loss and Damage up and running and ready to distribute money in 2025.

These breakthroughs follow months of intensive diplomacy by the Azerbaijani Presidency to deliver some of the most complex and controversial tasks in multilateral climate action. They mark a critical step in putting in place the means to deliver a pathway to 1.5C.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said, “When the world came to Baku, people doubted that Azerbaijan could deliver. They doubted that everyone could agree. They were wrong on both counts. With this breakthrough, the Baku Finance Goal will turn billions into trillions over the next decade. We have secured a trebling of the core climate finance target for developing countries each year.”

“The Baku Finance Goal represents the best possible deal we could reach, and we have pushed the donor countries as far as possible. We have forever changed the global financial architecture and taken a significant step towards delivering the means to deliver a pathway to 1.5C. The years ahead will not be easy. The science shows that the challenges will only grow. Our ability to work together will be tested. The Baku Breakthrough will help us weather the coming storms.”