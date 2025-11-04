Bulgaria to take over Presidency of EU Strategy for Danube Region

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Bulgaria will assume the Presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (the Danube Strategy) from the current holder of the position, Bosnia and Herzegovina, during the 14th Annual Forum of the Strategy, which is taking place in Sarajevo from November 4 to 6, according to BTA. The Bulgarian Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Ivanov, is attending the event, his ministry reported on Tuesday.

For the second time, from January 1 to December 31, 2026, Bulgaria will hold the Presidency of the Danube Strategy, which promotes the economic, social and territorial development of the region and the closer integration of the Danube countries. Bulgaria previously held the Presidency in 2018.

The aim of the Strategy is to develop the economic potential of the Danube, Europe’s second-longest river, which links the countries of Central Europe with the Black Sea region – and beyond, with the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The Danube Strategy was approved in 2011. It covers 14 countries and a population of over 100 million people. Nine of these countries are members of the European Union — Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania. The remaining five are Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Moldova and Ukraine.

The Strategy is based on four priorities, known as pillars: connectivity, environment, fostering prosperity, and enhancing the region’s resilience. These are further divided into 11 areas of cooperation.