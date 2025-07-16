Bulgarian media: SOCAR gains strategic access to Israel’s energy market

Bucharest, July 16, AZERTAC

The official media outlet of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense, ArmyMedia.bg, has published an article by political analyst Plamen Dimitrov titled “How Azerbaijan Became Part of Israel’s Gas Geopolitics,” analyzing SOCAR’s entry into Israel’s energy sector.

The analytical piece highlights SOCAR's acquisition of a 10 percent stake in Israel’s “Tamar” gas field, noting that this development grants the South Caucasus country real influence in Middle Eastern gas geopolitics.

According to the article, SOCAR has received official approval to acquire its stake in the Tamar field, which holds estimated reserves of around 300 billion cubic meters. The value of SOCAR’s participation is approximately $1.25 billion.

“Azerbaijan is no longer just a gas exporter. It is beginning to act as an investor and energy partner in the Mediterranean basin,” writes Plamen Dimitrov.

The article also notes that SOCAR is leading a consortium with exploration and drilling rights for six new offshore blocks along Israel’s Mediterranean coast. This further demonstrates the growing energy and geopolitical clout of the Azerbaijani company in the region. The author adds that SOCAR has long been one of Israel’s primary crude oil suppliers: “In 2023, 43 percent of Israel’s imported oil came from Azerbaijan, and that figure has remained steady.”

ArmyMedia.bg interprets SOCAR’s involvement in Israeli gas projects not only as a commercial venture but also as part of a broader geopolitical strategy. The article recalls Israel’s military-technical support during the 2020 Karabakh war, particularly through the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles, and emphasizes that current energy cooperation aligns with the existing defense partnership.

The article concludes that Azerbaijan-Israel relations have entered a new phase. It states that Baku is no longer acting solely as an energy exporter but is now playing a decisive role in shaping regional energy infrastructure. Bulgaria’s official defense media believes SOCAR’s participation in the Tamar project will further solidify Azerbaijan’s position as a strategic player in international energy markets and underscore the country’s expanding role in the Mediterranean region.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent