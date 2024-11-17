Carpets addressing sustainability challenges unveiled at COP29

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

Sustainable carpets made with the theme of global climate challenges using sustainable materials and dyes, a collaboration between COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Azerkhalcha OJSC, were showcased to delegates at the COP29 climate event in Baku, starting November 11.

Displayed in both the Blue and Green Zones of the Baku Stadium, venue for COP29, these carpets represent a fusion of Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and its commitment to addressing contemporary environmental challenges. Made entirely from sustainable materials, reflecting the conference’s green ethos, each carpet was hand-woven by Azerbaijani women artisans at Azerkhalcha OJSC’s Shabran workshop. The project not only provides economic support to women craftspeople from remote regions but also offers a platform to share their stories about climate change through their artistry.

One artwork, titled Woven Stripes, draws inspiration from Professor Ed Hawkins’ (University of Reading) Show Your Stripes, visually representing the dramatic changes in average annual temperatures from 1850 to 2022 through stripes. The inclusion of the Azerbaijani silhouette and iconic Baku skyscrapers symbolically represents Baku hosting COP29. The design serves to highlight the urgent need for action on rising global temperatures, juxtaposing Azerbaijani architectural grandeur with a stark reminder of climate change’s lasting impact.

Another piece, From the Shore to the Knot, artistically reflects Azerbaijan’s declaration of 2024 as the Year of Solidarity for a Green World. Masterfully contrasting two scenes, the carpet depicts the journey of waste from the sea to the shore: one side showcases a serene, clean seascape, while the other powerfully illustrates the destructive effects of pollution by incorporating waste collected from shorelines into the carpet’s weave. The visual impact underscores the damage caused by human activity and symbolizes the harmonious blend of environmental stewardship.

The artworks combine art and environmental advocacy to promote environmental awareness by highlighting the importance of cultural heritage.