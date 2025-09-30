Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend events in U.S.

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, will leave for the United States on October 1.

During his visit to Utah, at the invitation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Stirling Foundation, Sheikhulislam Pashazade will hold meetings with state leaders and attend a number of events.

His program also includes meetings in Washington with members of religious organizations, the Senate, and Congress, as well as in New York with UN officials, leaders of Religions for Peace, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, and other organizations.