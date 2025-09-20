Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army attends military parade in Belgrade

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, has commenced a visit to Serbia at the invitation of General Milan Mojsilović, Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces.

They first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tašmajdan Park, Belgrade, laid a wreath, and honored the memory of the National Leader.

During the visit, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held discussions with his Serbian counterpart on prospects for enhancing military cooperation and attended the military parade in Belgrade.

The events were also attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Serbia Kamil Khasiyev.