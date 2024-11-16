COP29: Indian participant hails high-level logistics services and excellent organization

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“Our organization’s third and my first participation in the COP conference. Here, logistics and organization are at a high level," Jagroop Singh, a representative of the Nishan-E-Sikhi Charitable Foundation of India, told AZERTAC.

According to him, their Foundation aims to establish new partnerships and join discussions on climate issues at COP29.

“Ordinary citizens should be the first to benefit from the decisions made at the COP. Here I would like to emphasize the concept of volunteer that was not used in previous COP events. Azerbaijan took an innovative step by attracting volunteers to participate in this conference, which is commendable," he noted.