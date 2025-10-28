COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

The COP29 Presidency is traveling to France to participate in the Paris Peace Forum, mark the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, and discuss measures to advance climate action in the second decade of the agreement.

Events held as part of the forum will focus on addressing climate change, promoting global solidarity, advancing the green transition, and identifying steps toward sustainable development.

During its participation, the COP29 Presidency plans to hold numerous bilateral meetings to discuss priority areas on the climate agenda.

The Paris Peace Forum serves as a key platform for fostering international collaboration and addressing global challenges. It seeks to reinvent diplomacy in a rapidly changing world shaped by geopolitical shifts, technological disruption, and climate change. Bringing together governments, civil society, businesses, and international organizations, the Forum aims to originate, shape, and share multi-actor responses to promote global peace and sustainable prosperity.