COP29 Presidency represents Azerbaijan at Paris Peace Forum
Baku, October 28, AZERTAC
The COP29 Presidency is traveling to France to participate in the Paris Peace Forum, mark the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, and discuss measures to advance climate action in the second decade of the agreement.
Events held as part of the forum will focus on addressing climate change, promoting global solidarity, advancing the green transition, and identifying steps toward sustainable development.
During its participation, the COP29 Presidency plans to hold numerous bilateral meetings to discuss priority areas on the climate agenda.
The Paris Peace Forum serves as a key platform for fostering international collaboration and addressing global challenges. It seeks to reinvent diplomacy in a rapidly changing world shaped by geopolitical shifts, technological disruption, and climate change. Bringing together governments, civil society, businesses, and international organizations, the Forum aims to originate, shape, and share multi-actor responses to promote global peace and sustainable prosperity.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Hurricane Melissa could be strongest ever to hit Jamaica
- 27.10.2025 [20:50]
IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships
- 27.10.2025 [20:17]
OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts
- 27.10.2025 [20:09]
® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!
- 27.10.2025 [19:28]
UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan
- 27.10.2025 [18:41]
Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul
- 27.10.2025 [18:00]
National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation
- 27.10.2025 [17:49]
Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center
- 27.10.2025 [17:36]
Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run
- 27.10.2025 [16:58]
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference
- 27.10.2025 [16:42]
Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims
- 27.10.2025 [16:40]
Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague
- 27.10.2025 [16:39]
“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi
- 27.10.2025 [16:11]
® New CEO appointed to Nar
- 27.10.2025 [16:02]
TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation
- 27.10.2025 [14:30]
Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project
- 27.10.2025 [14:15]
ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week
- 27.10.2025 [14:03]
bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian
- 27.10.2025 [13:59]