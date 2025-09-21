COP29 Presidency to attend 80th UN General Assembly and Climate Week

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

The COP29 Presidency is in New York to attend the 80th UN General Assembly and Climate Week.

The COP29 Presidency will use these platforms to build momentum and advance implementation of decisions and delivery of commitments made at COP29, which are critical to the global climate agenda.

The COP29 Presidency underscores the need for enhanced international cooperation and equitable responsibility sharing in supporting developing countries and the world’s most vulnerable regions.

Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency is placing strong emphasis on the key areas such as climate finance, climate change adaptation, sustainable energy development, and carbon market mechanisms.