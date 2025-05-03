Efes beats Panathinaikos, 85-82, to force Game 5 in Athens

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

Anadolu Efes Istanbul made sure that its Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series against Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens will go down to the wire after beating the competition’s reigning champion 85-82 in Game 4 to force a do-or-die Game 5 in the Greek capital next Tuesday night, according to the official website of the Euroleague Basketball.

Elijah Bryant paced Efes on 19 points, while Rolands Smits turned out to be a trump card as he came off the bench to add 15. Ercan Osmani was also instrumental with 14 points while Shane Larkin racked up 9 points and as many assists for the home team.

At the other end, former Efes prodigy Cedi Osman led Panathinaikos with a joint career-high 22 points and Juancho Hernangomez netted 15. Kostas Sloukas scored 14 points while Kendrick Nunn was limited to 12 points after shooting 3 of 12 from the floor.

It was yet another enthralling battle between the two teams and Efes came out on top to level the series at 2-2 after a huge team effort, with the hosts overcoming a slow start as Panathinaikos raced into a 4-9 lead. The hosts hit back with a 9-0 run with Erkan Ylimaz also featuring as an early factor on offense, netting 5 of his team’s opening 10 points.

With Nunn totally subdued much like in the opening two games, Osman pulled all the strings for the visitors and having trailed 21-18 at the end of the first quarter, Panathinaikos played catch-up throughout a rugged first half. Efes thrived on ironclad defense and was able to take a 38-33 advantage into the locker room at halftime thanks to a balanced workload at both ends of the court. In contrast, a flat-looking Nunn was held to a mere three points in the opening two quarters and all of them came from the foul line.

Efes engineered a 45-35 lead early in the third but the Greens hit straight back with a 0-10 run which tied the score, setting the stage for a pulsating contest until the very end. Hernangomez hit some big shots from the right corner for Panathinaikos but Bryant was just as lethal at the other end, while Larkin and Sloukas locked horns in dishing out assists like confetti for their respective units.

Efes headed into the fourth 60-59 up on the back of a pair of Bryant’s layups and the home team kept nosing ahead down the stretch, with Bryant netting a three off the dribble before Nunn returned the favor to slash the deficit to 77-76 in the home straight.

Smits then came up with a pair of big plays and PJ Dozier sank two free throws after Efes grabbed an offensive board, also resulting in a technical foul for Osman and an angry outburst from Panathinaikos coach Ergin Ataman, who walked back to the locker rooms after being taunted by fervent home fans.

The sequence left Efes 83-76 ahead in the final minute and gave Panathinaikos with a mountain to climb, hence a Sloukas three-pointer from the halfway line at the buzzer was immaterial and amounted to scant consolation for the champs.