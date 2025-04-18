The Azerbaijan State News Agency

EU invests €86m to boost water resilience and climate action

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

The European Commission has committed €86 million (£73.68m) for new projects aimed at improving climate resilience and water security whilst reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to Energy Live News.

It is provding the funding under the LIFE Programme, with the aim of improving water quality and availability, cleaning up polluted rivers, improving fire and flood protection and cutting emissions.

The selected projects span Denmark, Estonia, Poland, Slovenia and Iceland and support the EU’s ambition to become a climate-neutral continent by 2050.

In Denmark, the LIFE ACT project is bringing together 27 municipalities to accelerate local climate action.

Backed by €17 million (£14.56m) of EU funding, the initiative aims to slash CO₂ emissions by 75% and reinforce 2,900km of coastline against climate impacts by mid-century.

Estonia’s LIFE SIP WET-EST project will receive €17.9 million (£15.34m) to restore river basins in the west of the country, improving water quality and boosting ecosystem health.

In Poland, €13.1 million (£11.22m) of EU support will help transform waste management in the Pomorskie region, targeting a 65% recycling rate and slashing landfill waste to just 10% by 2035.

Slovenia’s LIFE4ADAPT will invest €14.2 million (£12.17m) in strengthening preparedness for wildfires, floods and droughts, while Iceland’s LIFE ICEWATER programme will direct €23.8 million (£20.39m) toward sustainable water use and long-term resource protection.

The LIFE Programme, the only EU funding stream solely dedicated to environment, climate and energy, has co-financed more than 6,000 projects since 1992. A new €2.3 billion (£1.97bn) programme for 2025–2027 was also adopted, supporting the circular economy, zero pollution, clean energy and climate adaptation.

The Commission states: “Projects help the EU protect and improve the quality of the environment, halt and reverse biodiversity loss, support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, boost preparedness against climate impacts, facilitate the energy transition and ensure water resilience.”

