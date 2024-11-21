German delegate: COP29 can enable developing countries to take climate action

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“We are participating in global projects aimed at reducing carbon footprints and enhancing the ability of countries to adapt to climate change. The growing effects of climate change are already evident on a global scale,” said Dietram Oppelt, Managing Director of Heat International GmbH of Germany, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Acknowledging that Germany, too, is facing the adverse impacts of climate change and extreme weather events, Oppelt emphasized: “That’s why we must act swiftly. We need to reduce emissions faster than ever before. I believe that at COP29, we will make significant progress towards more ambitious targets. At the same time, we can empower more developing countries to take climate action.”