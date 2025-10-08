Guivami Rahimli: The UAE–Azerbaijan relations - a partnership of trust and vision

Guivami Rahimli, PhD, bp’s Government Affairs Adviser and professor at Baku State University, where he lectures on energy security as well as multilateral and regional diplomacy at the Faculty of International Relations and Economics, shared with AZERTAC his reflections on UAE–Azerbaijan relations.

The relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan entered a new chapter with the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to Azerbaijan in September 2025. The visit was marked by a symbolic ceremony in the city of Shusha, underscoring both the depth of bilateral friendship and the shared respect for cultural and historical heritage.

An official welcome ceremony was held in Shusha for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hosted by President Ilham Aliyev. In one of the most poignant moments of the visit, the two leaders viewed the bullet-riddled monuments of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli — cultural icons of Azerbaijan whose statues had been damaged during the Armenian occupation and later returned to Azerbaijan through the decisive intervention of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

These statues, scarred by Armenian vandalism, stand as solemn witnesses to the destruction inflicted upon Azerbaijani heritage. Today, their presence in Shusha is both a reminder of the resilience of the Azerbaijani people and a powerful symbol of cultural revival in Karabakh. The visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added profound significance to this moment, reflecting solidarity and a shared commitment to preserving cultural identity in the face of adversity.

The UAE–Azerbaijan partnership has been steadily nurtured over decades, with high-level exchanges laying the groundwork for today’s strategic cooperation. One milestone came in 2012, when His Highness Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Fujairah, visited Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev received the Crown Prince in Baku, where discussions focused on the development of relations between Azerbaijan, the UAE, and the Emirate of Fujairah. Both leaders emphasized the tradition of mutual support within international organizations and expressed confidence in further strengthening cooperation across multiple fields.

As part of his program, the Crown Prince toured the Sangachal Terminal — one of the world’s largest oil and gas facilities and a vital hub in Azerbaijan’s energy infrastructure. I had the honor of hosting His Highness during this visit, guiding him through the Caspian Energy Center and the terminal facilities. This provided the Crown Prince with a first-hand understanding of Azerbaijan’s role as a major energy supplier and the strategic importance of its infrastructure.

The Crown Prince’s visit helped expand mutual understanding and laid a foundation for stronger economic and investment cooperation, particularly in the energy and infrastructure fields. It also reflected the long-term vision both nations share in advancing strategic connectivity between the Caspian region and the Gulf.

The recent visit of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to Azerbaijan carried considerable political weight. Over the past years, Azerbaijan and the UAE have elevated their relations to the level of strategic partnership, marked by regular high-level dialogues, mutual support in international organizations, and close alignment on regional peace and stability. The trip reaffirmed the political trust between Baku and Abu Dhabi, emphasizing a shared vision of development, security, and cooperation.

The UAE has become one of Azerbaijan’s leading partners in the Gulf region, with collaboration spanning trade, energy, transport, and infrastructure. Investments from Emirati companies in Azerbaijan, particularly in renewable energy, tourism, and logistics, reflect the dynamic nature of this partnership. The Sangachal visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi in 2012 demonstrated the UAE’s commitment to energy cooperation, while today’s projects highlight diversification and innovation.

A key driver of UAE–Azerbaijan cooperation in recent years has been renewable energy. The UAE’s Masdar company has taken a central role in Azerbaijan’s green transformation, developing major solar and wind energy projects, including the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant — the largest of its kind in the South Caucasus. This project not only strengthens Azerbaijan’s energy security but also contributes to its ambitious goal of becoming a clean energy hub.

This partnership aligns with both countries’ commitment to sustainability: Azerbaijan as the host of COP29 in 2024, and the UAE as host of COP28 in 2023. The shared leadership in the global climate agenda reflects a forward-looking dimension of the bilateral relationship, extending well beyond traditional energy cooperation. Azerbaijan’s role as a regional transport hub along the Middle Corridor offers opportunities for deeper economic integration, with the UAE well-positioned as a global trade partner. Business forums and joint investment initiatives further highlight the economic dynamism driving bilateral relations.

From the Crown Prince of Fujairah’s visit and meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in 2012, to Masdar’s solar plants and the symbolic ceremony of hosting the President of the United Arab Emirates in Shusha in September 2025, the relationship between the UAE and Azerbaijan continues to evolve as a story of trust, resilience, and shared vision for the future.