Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column turns its spotlight on the Seaside National Park.

Baku has been distinguished for centuries by its history, culture, and unique architectural style. One of the most remarkable elements shaping this ancient city is the Seaside National Park — a magnificent promenade more popularly known as Baku Boulevard.

The history of Baku Boulevard dates back to the early 20th century. In 1909, a green strip — a boulevard — was laid out between the Baku coast of the Caspian Sea and the coastal street, which was then named after Russian Emperor Alexander II. At that time, it represented both an innovative urban planning achievement and a new chapter in the city’s leisure culture.

Over time, Baku Boulevard has become an integral part of the city. In the 1970s, it underwent a major reconstruction phase, expanding eastward and westward and increasing its total length to 3.7 kilometers.

Baku Boulevard is one of the rare destinations that perfectly complements the capital of Azerbaijan by offering both a relaxing seaside promenade and vibrant recreational opportunities. It is not only a park but also a testament to urban planning and a cherished space for both locals and tourists. Today, the Seaside National Park stands as one of the most beautiful recreation areas in the capital, adorned with lush greenery, fragrant flowers, and shady trees.