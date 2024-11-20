Indonesian participant of COP29: We promote agro-ecology projects

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“I represent SERUNI, a national democratic women’s organization in Indonesia. We organize women from all sectors, ranging from urban poor women to student women. Our organization works on gender equality, women’s control over land and natural resources, and climate justice. Through the COP29 platform, we are advocating for people-led agro-ecology projects to the general public,” said Triana Kurnia Wardani, head of SERUNI and an Indonesian participant at COP29, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Describing their platform at COP29 as a venue to amplify their campaign, engage with other grassroots organizations, share knowledge, and advocate for change, Triana Kurnia Wardani called on global nations to listen to their voice and reconsider agricultural practices.