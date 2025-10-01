“INMerge” Innovation Summit organized by “PASHA Holding” wraps up

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The “INMerge” Innovation Summit, organized by “PASHA Holding”, was held in Baku on September 29-30 and has wrapped up.

The summit featured panel sessions regarding the regional state of venture capital, the impact of marketing and social media on local business and culture, the transformation of artificial intelligence into a reality, as well as the reconciliation of data and the energy sector with modern business trends.

The summit concluded with the awarding of the winners of the InBattle Startup Competition, in which 40 startups from different countries competed.

The “INMerge” Innovation Summit, held for the 5th time and organized by “PASHA Holding”, is a regionally significant event covering the fields of innovation, investment, and cooperation.

The summit brings together corporations, investors, startups, and ecosystem participants from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. In turn, this creates powerful opportunities for collaboration and growth by bringing together over 5,000 attendees, 150 speakers, 100 startups, and more than 80 venture funds.