International “President Cup 2025” regatta concludes in Mingachevir

Mingachevir, May 2, AZERTAC

The Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir hosted Friday the closing ceremony of the International President Cup 2025 regatta, which was dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Uzbekistan came victorious at the canoe-kayak event, while Georgia clinched first place in the academic rowing.

Azerbaijan claimed a total of 15 medals, including 1 gold, 7 silvers, and 7 bronzes.