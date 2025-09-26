Kyrgyz and Colombian ambassadors visit “ASAN Khidmet” in Baku

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Maksat Mamytkanov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia.

During the meeting, Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev briefed the guests on the “ASAN service” centers established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the innovative solutions applied in public services. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s intellectual brand is currently being exported to more than 30 countries.

Kyrgyz Ambassador Maksat Mamytkanov expressed deep appreciation for the “ASAN Khidmet” model and showed interest in implementing this experience in his own country. He also highlighted the importance of studying the “ABAD” model, aimed at the development of small and medium family businesses.

During the meeting with Colombian Ambassador Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala, Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev underlined the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the State Agency and the relevant Colombian government institution at the World Government Summit held in Dubai in February. Ambassador Cuartas Ayala said that the “ASAN Khidmet” model had left a strong impression on him and affirmed his readiness to support efforts to implement this experience in Colombia.

As part of the visit, the ambassadors were introduced to the activities of the “ASAN Khidmet” center, the “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center, the Mobile “ASAN Khidmet”, the “ABAD” public legal entity, and the “Bilim Baku” educational center.