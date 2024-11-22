Namibian environmental activist: Northern leaders must ensure equitable climate finance and address our needs

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“To meet its climate goals, Africa needs trillions in climate finance, not billions,” said Maria Shikongo, an environmental activist from the “Fridays for Future Africa” organization in Namibia, in her interview with AZERTAC.

Mentioning the increasingly severe adverse impacts of climate change in developing countries, she noted that over 50% of the population in Africa, especially Namibia, is most affected by drought.

The climate activist pointed out that it is very tough to reach an agreement on these issues with the Global North countries. She noted that Africans, who still grapple with the legacy of colonialism, are waiting for the Global North to recognize its responsibility in the climate crisis and ensure equitable climate finance, which they need more of.

Maria Shikongo expressed her admiration for the Azerbaijani people, describing them as friendly and hospitable.