Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan celebrating Easter

Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

Orthodox Christians living in Azerbaijan are celebrating the Easter, one the most sacred holidays of the year in Christian tradition.

On the night of April 19-20, churches across the country held services to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the faithful joined in festive processions at midnight, singing hymns and participating in a liturgy that lasted until morning.

President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Easter. The head of state noted that there has never been a case of religious or faith-based discrimination throughout the history of Azerbaijan, and the country’s ethnocultural diversity has been preserved to this day.

“The promotion and encouragement in our society of a culture of coexistence based on mutual respect and trust, along with progressive social and moral values, is one of the key directions of our state policy,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

“Today, the Christian community holds a special place in our society, where an atmosphere of national and spiritual solidarity and exemplary tolerance prevails. I am pleased to note that our Christian citizens are honorably represented in the public, political, and cultural life of the country and make a valuable contribution to the development and progress of our common home — Azerbaijan,” the letter reads.

In Baku, the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral also hosted a festive congregation with hundreds attending.