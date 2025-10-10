Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

Shusha, October 10, AZERTAC

Participants of the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons” held as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, visited the city of Shusha, a symbol of Azerbaijan's history and culture, on October 10.

The delegations familiarized themselves with the central square and the walls of the Shusha Fortress.

Aydın Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, briefed the guests on the city’s history, the situation during the occupation, and the ongoing reconstruction efforts. He highlighted that during the nearly 30 years of occupation, Shusha’s historic buildings, mosques, and monuments were subjected to Armenian vandalism. Following the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani government initiated large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects.