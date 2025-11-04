Philippine military helicopter crashes in southern Philippines
Baku, November 4, AZERTAC
A Philippine military Super Huey helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Agusan del Sur province in the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines while on a relief operation, PNA reported citing the Philippine Air Force (PAF).
"The aircraft was part of a flight of four helicopters that had departed from Davao City to Butuan City to conduct a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis mission," read the PAF statement, adding that "communication with the helicopter was lost, which immediately prompted the launch of a search and rescue operation."
The PAF added that a thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident.
"Further details will be released as they become verified and available," added the statement.
The Super Huey is a commonly used Philippine Air Force aircraft for transport, disaster response, and supply missions, especially in remote or weather-affected areas.
The Mindanao region has been reeling from the impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which brought heavy rain and flooding across many parts of the Philippines.
