Photo Exhibition “Explore Azerbaijan” opens in Peru

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

A photo exhibition titled “Explore Azerbaijan” has opened in Kennedy Park, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Lima, the capital of Peru.

The event was attended by Carlos Canales Anchorena, Mayor of the Miraflores district of Lima; Yorel Kira Alcarraz Aguero, Member of the Peru–Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group and Congressman of the Republic of Peru; representatives of the diplomatic corps; as well as other officials.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Mayor Carlos Canales Anchorena highlighted the importance of the exhibition. He emphasized that this initiative would make a significant contribution to strengthening cultural dialogue between Peru and Azerbaijan.

Speaking on behalf of the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Peru, Mammad Talibov, the embassy representative Gultan Gafgazli-Novruzova briefed the visitors on Azerbaijan’s rich culture, tourism potential, national cuisine, music, and dances, as well as its monuments included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Peruvian Congressman Kira Alcarraz also underscored the importance of enhancing cultural relations between the two countries.

Subsequently, the visitors toured the exhibition and were given detailed information about each photograph.

The exhibition featured photographs showcasing the natural beauty of Azerbaijan, its historical monuments, national dances, and cuisine.

The event was met with great interest by the local community and tourists. The exhibition will remain open until October 31.