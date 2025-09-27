President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Ganja Stadium VIDEO

Ganja, September 27, AZERTAC

On September 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening ceremony of the Ganja Stadium.

The head of state was briefed on the features of the stadium.

Covering over 10 hectares, the facility has a seating capacity of 15,343 spectators. The complex includes auxiliary training fields and a football academy building constructed by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA). The stadium is equipped with locker rooms for players, conference rooms, medical facilities, referee rooms, technical staff areas, and other necessary spaces. Built to UEFA’s Category 4 standards, the arena features advanced lighting, sound, broadcasting, internet, and security systems.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev signed the order for the stadium’s construction in October 2023. The foundation was laid by the head of state in April 2024, and in August of this year, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the construction progress.