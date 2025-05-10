The Azerbaijan State News Agency

President of Azerbaijan shared post on National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birthday

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on the occasion of the birthday of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

AZERTAC presents the post.

Livestock complex of "Goch Et" Rural Farm LLC inaugurated in Khojaly's Khanabad Village VIDEO
  • 09.05.2025 [17:46]

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of “Khojaly" substation and Digital Control Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC VIDEO
  • 09.05.2025 [17:38]

Foundation stone laid for fourth residential complex to be built in Shusha VIDEO
  • 09.05.2025 [17:23]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Shusha Wellness and Health Center VIDEO
  • 09.05.2025 [17:16]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of Dashalti village mosque in Shusha district VIDEO
  • 09.05.2025 [17:12]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • 09.05.2025 [12:46]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for Victory over fascism VIDEO
  • 09.05.2025 [12:35]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his election
  • 09.05.2025 [12:03]

Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day
  • 09.05.2025 [10:28]

  • [00:38]

Azerbaijan and Morocco sign cooperation agreement on employment

  • 09.05.2025 [22:06]

Trump says 80% tariff on China 'seems right' ahead of trade talks

  • 09.05.2025 [21:42]

Pakistani delegation visits Azerbaijan National Defense University

  • 09.05.2025 [21:36]

Participants of "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" exercise depart for Türkiye

  • 09.05.2025 [21:26]
Azerbaijani oil price climbs above $64

  • 09.05.2025 [15:37]

FM Bayramov discusses rising regional tensions with Pakistani counterpart

  • 09.05.2025 [15:20]

Chelsea and Betis to vie for Conference League title

  • 09.05.2025 [13:38]

Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League final

  • 09.05.2025 [13:34]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss cooperation in IT, digitalization, and cybersecurity

  • 09.05.2025 [12:58]

To His Excellency Mr. Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

  • 09.05.2025 [10:53]

To His Excellency Mr. Daniel Noboa Azín, President of the Republic of Ecuador

  • 09.05.2025 [10:51]

To His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

  • 09.05.2025 [10:41]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 09.05.2025 [09:39]

President Ilham Aliyev made post on victory over fascism

  • 09.05.2025 [00:24]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 08.05.2025 [23:16]

Another renovated courtyard under "Our Courtyard" Project opened for residents' use in Shirvan

  • 08.05.2025 [22:45]

Prevost, 'Latin Yankee', is first American pope

  • 08.05.2025 [22:39]
Court hearings feature testimonies regarding torture of Azerbaijanis held hostage by Armenian armed forces during occupation of Kalbajar VIDEO

Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces representatives hold meeting

  • 08.05.2025 [20:42]

Drill review of personnel to participate in Anatolian Phoenix - 2025 exercise held

  • 08.05.2025 [20:21]

Expert: Azerbaijan holds strong potential to become a strategic gateway for Vietnam’s access to Caucasus markets – INTERVIEW

  • 08.05.2025 [20:17]
Azerbaijani wushu fighters bring home six European medals from Greece

  • 08.05.2025 [19:13]

President Ilham Aliyev grants Presidential scholarship to group of cultural and scientific figures

  • 08.05.2025 [18:28]

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18 percent

  • 08.05.2025 [18:26]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Tehran

  • 08.05.2025 [18:06]

Passenger ropeway to be built in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan - ORDER

  • 08.05.2025 [17:44]

Fed warns of stagflation while Trump signals a hard line in China talks

  • 08.05.2025 [17:30]

Video footage on occupation of Kalbajar by Armenian armed forces featured in court

  • 08.05.2025 [17:30]

Dr. Bharat Thakur: The energy I feel in Azerbaijan is very creative INTERVIEW

  • 08.05.2025 [16:56]

Rome hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

  • 08.05.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone

  • 08.05.2025 [16:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributes to the entire Turkic world

  • 08.05.2025 [16:32]

Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Gori Senior European Cup 2025

  • 08.05.2025 [16:17]

Art museums could change thinking process – study

  • 08.05.2025 [16:16]

Expert: Azerbaijan could turn Trans-Caspian Corridor into the “golden route” for China-Europe land transport – INTERVIEW

  • 08.05.2025 [16:01]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin

  • 08.05.2025 [15:46]

Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair

  • 08.05.2025 [15:38]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam concludes state visit to Azerbaijan

  • 08.05.2025 [15:10]

Black smoke from conclave again, no pope elected

  • 08.05.2025 [15:07]

To the participants of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit

  • 08.05.2025 [15:06]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

  • 08.05.2025 [15:05]

PM Ali Asadov meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

  • 08.05.2025 [15:00]

Kazakhstan and UAE to build wind farm in Zhambyl region

  • 08.05.2025 [14:50]

Magnitude 3.4. quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Gusar district

  • 08.05.2025 [14:40]

Azerbaijan House opens in Lebanon

  • 08.05.2025 [14:40]

OTS Conference of High Courts adopts its statute

  • 08.05.2025 [14:35]

Specialized face mask can detect kidney disease with just your breath

  • 08.05.2025 [14:24]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam to establish Joint Business Council

  • 08.05.2025 [13:55]

Moroccan media highlights Princess Lalla Hasnaa’s role in Rabat Carpet Exhibition in Baku

  • 08.05.2025 [13:42]

Chinese company Baidu seeks patent for AI that translates animal sounds into human language

  • 08.05.2025 [13:42]

Memorial Room honoring Vietnam’s first President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated at ASOIU

  • 08.05.2025 [13:26]

® “Baku Flames” Festival, held in partnership with Azercell, brings together global advertising and creative industry experts

  • 08.05.2025 [13:24]

12 Indian drones shot down since last night: Pakistan

  • 08.05.2025 [12:46]

Azerbaijan, Morocco explore prospects for cultural cooperation

  • 08.05.2025 [12:36]

Vietnam prioritizes strategic and political cooperation with Azerbaijan, says To Lam

  • 08.05.2025 [12:30]

® Kapital Bank announced acceptance of applications for bonds worth 30 million AZN

  • 08.05.2025 [12:15]

Azerbaijani and Vietnamese FMs discuss international security issues

  • 08.05.2025 [12:07]

Spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Icherisheher

  • 08.05.2025 [12:07]

Turkey, Britain to hold free trade agreement modernisation talks by end-July, trade minister says

  • 08.05.2025 [11:54]

Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Israel

  • 08.05.2025 [11:44]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Alley of Martyrs

  • 08.05.2025 [11:29]

Union of Bulgarian medical specialists prepares protest demanding better working conditions and pay

  • 08.05.2025 [11:26]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for educational cooperation

  • 08.05.2025 [11:20]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $64

  • 08.05.2025 [11:15]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

  • 08.05.2025 [11:12]

Israel and Greece deepen defense ties with autonomous submarine collaboration

  • 08.05.2025 [11:03]

MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

  • 08.05.2025 [10:58]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 08.05.2025 [10:55]

Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected

  • 08.05.2025 [10:53]

N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

  • 08.05.2025 [10:43]

Georgia's premier elected head of ruling Georgian Dream party

  • 08.05.2025 [10:27]

PSG eliminates Arsenal to book Champions League final spot

  • 08.05.2025 [10:25]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

  • 07.05.2025 [23:22]

Imperial College London hosts event dealing with Post-COP29 reflections: sustainability in a changing world

  • 07.05.2025 [23:18]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM

  • 07.05.2025 [23:00]

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives briefed on Azerbaijan’s demining and peace efforts

  • 07.05.2025 [22:54]

Mukhtar Babayev: 2025 should be a turning point for advancing climate change adaptation and submitting national adaptation plans

  • 07.05.2025 [22:53]
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam proposed five issues for the implementation of the provisions of the Joint Declaration

  • 07.05.2025 [20:55]

To Lam: Joint Statement opens new chapter in the history of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations

  • 07.05.2025 [20:52]
® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding

  • 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes

  • 07.05.2025 [19:33]

Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues

  • 07.05.2025 [19:01]

President: There are great prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in the defense industry

  • 07.05.2025 [18:58]
