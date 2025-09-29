Singapore re-elected to International Civil Aviation Organisation Council

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Singapore was re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council at its 42nd assembly session, held in Montreal, Canada, according to VNA.

It is one of 36 states sitting on the governing body of ICAO, a United Nations agency that oversees global aviation standards and practices.

The Singapore delegation was led by Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

In a Facebook post on September 28, Siow said that Singapore’s place on the council was secured with a “record number of votes”. It had garnered 176 out of 184 votes, earning the largest number of votes since it first stood for election in 2003.

Well-functioning international organisations like ICAO remain important platforms to build a world that Singapore can continue to do well and prosper in, he added.

In a statement by the Ministry of Transport on September 28, Siow said that Singapore is honoured to be re-elected to the ICAO Council, as the strong international leadership by ICAO – together with support from its member states and the industry – will allow governments to work together to address challenges ahead. He noted that Singapore stands ready to work with all stakeholders and partners to contribute to these efforts for the benefit of all states.

Singapore was first elected to the ICAO Council in 2003 at an extraordinary assembly session convened to fill three new council seats and was re-elected at subsequent assembly sessions held every three years.