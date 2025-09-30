AZERTAC and Italy’s Askanews News Agency sign cooperation memorandum

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Italy’s Askanews news agency have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation and information exchange.

According to the document, the agencies will engage in the exchange of news, photos, and videos, offering readers and subscribers a new multimedia and multi-platform information channel connecting Europe and Asia. The partnership aims to facilitate information exchange to highlight bilateral, regional, and global cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan, as well as foster connections between the civil societies of both countries. Additionally, the memorandum seeks to develop new areas of transnational cooperation to provide specialized information and communication services and products tailored to the needs of Italian and Azerbaijani business entities.

“The Memorandum signed between AZERTAC and Askanews is a significant step toward enhancing information exchange between Azerbaijan and Italy, one of its key trade partners. This cooperation will contribute to broader and more objective coverage of processes in both countries while supporting the development of relations in political, economic, cultural, and other fields. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen mutual understanding between our peoples and create new opportunities for bilateral media relations,” said Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of AZERTAC’s Board.

In this regard, Askanews Editor-in-Chief Gianni Todini stated: “We are pleased with this new agreement with Azerbaijan, a strategically important country with strong trade ties with Italy, particularly in the energy and defense sectors, and recognized internationally as a platform for intercultural and interreligious dialogue. We are confident that this document will also contribute to strengthening cultural, academic, and scientific cooperation between our countries.”