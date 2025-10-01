® Bakcell launches a lottery with 14 prestigious cars and numerous prizes

The innovation and speed leader Bakcell announces the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) - based lottery with abundant prizes. In the lottery, running from October 1 to December 31, Bakcell subscribers have the chance to win over 100 prestigious prizes, including an iPhone 17 every day, a Zeekr 001 every week, and a Porsche Cayenne as the grand prize.

Subscribers automatically earn chances to participate when they use Bakcell products and services. For every 1 AZN spent from a Bakcell balance, subscribers earn 1 chance.

At the same time, subscribers who top up their balance are also awarded additional chances. When the balance is topped up by 1 AZN – 4.99 AZN, subscribers earn 1 chance for every 1 AZN. For top-ups of 5 AZN or more, they earn 2 chances for every 1 AZN. For instance, if the balance is topped up by 7 AZN, the participant will receive 14 chances.

In addition, to further increase subscribers’ chances of winning, special “Chance” packages are offered. For example, the 2 AZN “Chance” package includes 7 chances and 30 on-net call minutes. Each “Chance” package also allows participants to benefit from the additional on-net call minutes. More detailed information about the “Chance” packages can be found via the provided link.

Subscribers are notified via SMS for each chance they earn. Each lottery participant can check their total chances through the Bakcell mobile app or via the personal account on the official lottery website.

It should be noted that this project is the first large-scale lottery in Azerbaijan built on an AI-based platform.

For more details about the Bakcell Lottery, visit Bakcell’s official lottery page: lotereya.bakcell.com

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.