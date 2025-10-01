Two military personnel dead after aircraft crash in Italy

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Two Italian Air Force service members are dead after the T-260B aeroplane they were aboard crashed on Wednesday while they were engaged in training exercises over the Circeo National Park to the south of Rome near to the town of Sabaudia, ANSA reported citing sources.

Rescue teams found the wreckage of the aircraft in flames and the dead bodies of the service members inside.

The plane crashed near to one of the park's entrances, in an area of forest where no one was present at the time, the sources said.