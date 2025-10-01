AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) is showcasing its stand at the 11th Baku International Book Fair, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture at the Baku Expo Center.

Visitors to the fair have the opportunity to explore AZERTAC’s stand, which features the agency’s print products, publications, books, and other materials.

Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Majid, and other officials visited the stand.

As the visitors familiarized themselves with the exhibition, they were briefed on new projects published in AZERTAC’s culture section, reports on cultural institutions, as well as interviews with prominent art figures. They also viewed books and photographs from AZERTAC’s photo archive.

Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva underlined that the agency’s reporting is distinguished by its efficiency and accuracy, serving as an important source of information for society. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Majid also highlighted AZERTAC’s special role in delivering news to readers.

The fair will continue until October 7.