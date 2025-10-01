Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for cooperation

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance, met with Algerian ambassador to the country Zakia Ighil.

The meeting hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria in political, economic, energy and other areas, and explored the prospects for further deepening cooperation.

Minister Sahil Babayev stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in the energy sector, supporting mutual investment initiatives, as well as developing trade relations.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Zakia Ighil underlined that she would spare no effort to further expand relations between the two countries during her tenure.

Finance Minister Sahil Babayev wished the ambassador success in her diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan.