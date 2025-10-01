Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

“A number of steps should be taken in the future to address gender inequality and promote women's leadership. It is vital to increase women's participation in climate policy decision-making, expand access to green entrepreneurship in rural areas, and strengthen climate awareness programs for children,” said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressing the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2025).

Highlighting that women and girls are disproportionately affected by climate change, Muradova noted that 80 percent of those displaced by climate change are women. She added that in the past five years, thousands of women have taken part in financial literacy and employment initiatives.

Describing the second Baku Climate Action Week as a platform for constructive dialogue among government, the private sector, and the public, Muradova stressed that these measures aim to foster women’s leadership, bridge gender gaps, and build a sustainable and just future.