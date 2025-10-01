Baku hosts presentation ceremony of first "IRONMAN 70.3 Baku” international triathlon race

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Today, the presentation ceremony of the groundbreaking new international competition, set to become a landmark event in Azerbaijan’s sporting history – the "IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU" triathlon race – was held in Baku.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation Farid Farhadzade, as well as leaders of the IRONMAN Group for EMEA – Vice President and CEO Thomas Veje Olsen, Representative Alberto Garriga, Regional Director Henrik Brovell – and the exclusive IRONMAN licensee for the CIS, Nurlan Abduov, attended the press conference.

During the presentation, it was announced that the race will take place in Baku on September 5-6, 2026. The program will feature the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, a Fun Run 5-kilometer race, and the IRONKIDS children’s race.

The competition will include three phases: a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycling segment, and a 21.1 km run.

In addition, an extensive entertainment program for residents and tourists will be organized from September 4-6, 2026, along with the “IRONMAN EXPO” zone, where visitors will have the opportunity to purchase official IRONMAN products and various sports equipment.