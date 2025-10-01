Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Supporting women's leadership is one of the fastest and most effective ways to strengthen these leaders. I am particularly looking forward to today's discussion on women's leadership in climate action. That leadership, together with the finance and innovation we have at the start, shows what these leaders can achieve in climate, said Nigar Arpadarai, MP, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, during her speech on the third day of the Baku Climate Action Week.

The UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan noted that the Baku Harmony Climate Initiative agenda, developed within the framework of COP29, provides a structure for resilience in the Eastern and Western regions. “Its objectives for agriculture, water transfer, and cities set out for their government's businesses financiers and communities help together. Whatever emergency, this reformation shows up in a reliable, reliable way of life,” she mentioned.

“Locally, buildings and construction are responsible for the quality of operations. Yet they also have a large share of solutions in the development of the efficiency and quality of service. Here, as a matter of fact, the building environment contributes around 16 million tons of CO2 each year. This is why ahead of opening time, we, as developers, came together to create, as a matter of fact, a sustainable building environment.

And surely, we are going to contribute not only to efficiency, but keeping global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees. We've seen both of the two years of work by the construction companies just before the fall. For me, this shows that what can happen when national ambition is matched by central leadership. Examples like this set the dimension of these financial departments where the ambition moves from left to right,” Nigar Arpadarai added.