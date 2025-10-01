The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Oil prices rise in global markets

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Oil prices increased in global trading on Wednesday .

On the London Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude rose by $0.13 to settle at $66.16 per barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Light crude increased by $0.09, reaching $62.46 per barrel.

