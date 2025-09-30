® Bakcell’s CEO delivered a speech at the INMerge Innovation Summit

The INMerge Innovation Summit, partnered with the innovation and speed leader Bakcell, continues successfully.

On the first day of the event, Bakcell’s CEO Klaus Mueller participated in a panel discussion on “Synergy between the Fintech and telecommunications sectors” held within Bakcell’s Telecom vertical. In the panel session, moderated by Nargis Dustmatova, Chief of Growth and Chairwoman, Fintech Association of Uzbekistan, Klaus Mueller was joined by Zakir Khanmammadov, Daily Banking Officer Leader at Birbank, Yohannes Hummer, CEO of Freedom Telecom International and Eynar Abdullayev, CEO of GoldenPay.

Within the panel, Klaus Mueller provided detailed insights into Bakcell’s innovative business approach and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions in its products and services. He specifically highlighted Bakcell’s partnership with the country’s first digital bank, Birbank, noting that this collaboration enables the development of a service model based on innovation and high functionality. It was emphasized that the initiatives implemented within this partnership bring a new approach to Azerbaijan’s innovation and digital financial services ecosystem. The session also underlined that the application of big data and AI models adds further value to the integration of both sectors.

Bakcell continues its sustainable efforts in advancing Azerbaijan’s digital transformation and technology ecosystem through the innovative and AI-based solutions it offers.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.