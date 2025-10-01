Azerenerji, Masdar discuss projects in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Baba Rzayev, Chairman of Azerenerji OJSC, has met with a delegation led by Abdulla Zayed, Director of Business and Project Development at Masdar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation and future development prospects. The sides also exchanged views on solar and wind power plant projects in Banka, Bilasuvar, and Garadagh, with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts.