Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The sides hailed the successful development of relations between the two countries, built on the principles of friendship and brotherhood.

They emphasized that reciprocal visits by the leaders of both countries have played a crucial role in elevating bilateral ties to a high level.

Highlighting the important role of parliaments in fostering these relations, the speakers praised the cooperation between the legislative bodies both bilaterally and within various international platforms.

The parties also noted that the 3rd trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye contributed to further expanding the relations.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.