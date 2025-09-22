Tel Aviv hosts event marking Azerbaijan’s State Sovereignty Day and Remembrance Day

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel organized an event marking the State Sovereignty Day and Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv.

First, the participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Mukhtar Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Israel, highlighted Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroism of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and the unwavering support by brotherly Türkiye and Israel from the very first days of the war.

He also provided insight into full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty on September 20, 2023, which marked the end of the conflict and opened new opportunities for the development of the entire region.

Subsequently, the short documentary film “Söz” (Word), directed by Leyli Maharram and based on the memories of Second Karabakh War veteran Alakbar Nasirov, was screened at the event.