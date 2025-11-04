Tel Aviv to get first chief Rabbi in eight years
Baku, November 4, AZERTAC
After the city of Tel Aviv has gone eight years without a chief Rabbi, the committee to select one for the city convened at Israel’s Ministry of Religious Services, according to TPS-IL.
The Ministry of Religious Services noted that this is “historic and significant news for the residents of Tel Aviv-Yafo, which will lead to strengthening the rabbinical system in the city.”
The committee is headed by retired “dayan” (rabbinic judge) Rabbi Yaakov Zamir, a former member of the Great Rabbinical Court. The committee members – women and men – participated in the meeting and approved the composition of the electorate that will determine the identity of the city rabbi. The elections themselves are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in Tel Aviv.
