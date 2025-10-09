The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Trump to visit Israel, may address Knesset following Gaza ceasefire deal

Trump to visit Israel, may address Knesset following Gaza ceasefire deal

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel in the “coming days” and could address the Knesset, according to a report, following a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, according to Anadolu Agency.

“They want me to give a speech at the Knesset and I will definitely do that if they want me to,” Trump told Axios’ Barak Ravid on the US social media company X’s platform.

“It is a great day for Israel and for the world. My call with Bibi was great. He is so happy. He should be. It is a great achievement. The whole world has come together to reach this deal, including countries that were enemies,” he said, after his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal.

“ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” he said, adding that all parties will be “treated fairly.”

Trump also told reporters Wednesday that he might visit Egypt later this week, with the White House confirming that he is considering a regional trip shortly after a planned Friday visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

China announces export controls on rare earth-related items
  • 09.10.2025 [15:34]

China announces export controls on rare earth-related items

Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan
  • 09.10.2025 [14:35]

Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

China announces export control measures on technologies related to rare earths
  • 09.10.2025 [14:26]

China announces export control measures on technologies related to rare earths

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds
  • 09.10.2025 [13:24]

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds

Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
  • 09.10.2025 [12:44]

Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Israeli hostages may be released Saturday after Gaza ceasefire deal, celebrations break out
  • 09.10.2025 [12:41]

Israeli hostages may be released Saturday after Gaza ceasefire deal, celebrations break out

Bulgaria's Siyka Katsarova elected European Spas Association President
  • 09.10.2025 [12:41]

Bulgaria's Siyka Katsarova elected European Spas Association President

UN chief calls for Israel and Hamas to ‘abide fully’ by terms of US peace plan
  • 09.10.2025 [11:46]

UN chief calls for Israel and Hamas to ‘abide fully’ by terms of US peace plan

Scientists unveil nano technique that could transform clean energy and tech
  • 09.10.2025 [11:42]

Scientists unveil nano technique that could transform clean energy and tech

International footballer, 31, at risk of paralysis after breaking neck in sickening collision

  • [15:41]

Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Literature Prize

  • [15:38]

China announces export controls on rare earth-related items

  • [15:34]

28 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keys

  • [15:29]

One-on-one meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin underway in Dushanbe

  • [15:17]

Turkish expert: Gabala Summit marks an important evolution of OTS from a cultural platform toward a strategic security actor – INTERVIEW

  • [15:16]

Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas deal on 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

  • [14:35]

Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara

  • [14:33]

China announces export control measures on technologies related to rare earths

  • [14:26]

Baku Fintech Forum 2025 witnesses signing of MoUs

  • [13:45]

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistan

  • [13:41]

Azerbaijan relocates 28 families to Vangli village in Aghdara district

  • [13:32]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, TURKSOY discuss cooperation

  • [13:26]

UN to slash a quarter of peacekeepers globally over lack of funds

  • [13:24]

® Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

  • [13:23]

Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

  • [12:44]

Israeli hostages may be released Saturday after Gaza ceasefire deal, celebrations break out

  • [12:41]

Bulgaria's Siyka Katsarova elected European Spas Association President

  • [12:41]
Historical Chokek Bath in Ganja VIDEO

Historical Chokek Bath in Ganja VIDEO

Trump to visit Israel, may address Knesset following Gaza ceasefire deal

  • [12:16]

Chief of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service: Another mass grave discovered in Agdhara district

  • [12:15]

October 9 marks World Post Day

  • [12:12]

Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 cybersecurity festival kicks off in Baku

  • [12:11]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • [12:10]
Traces of the past carved in limestone walls – Narimankend Caves VIDEO

Traces of the past carved in limestone walls – Narimankend Caves VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tajikistan VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tajikistan VIDEO

UN chief calls for Israel and Hamas to ‘abide fully’ by terms of US peace plan

  • [11:46]

President Ilham Aliyev: The Azerbaijani state is making significant efforts to draw the international community’s attention to the issue of missing persons

  • [11:46]

Chief of State Security Service: Remains of nearly 800 missing persons have been discovered and retrieved from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

  • [11:44]

Scientists unveil nano technique that could transform clean energy and tech

  • [11:42]

29 mass graves discovered in liberated territories

  • [11:41]

Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on labor migration regulation

  • [11:35]

To the participants of the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons”

  • [11:24]

Baku hosts Fintech Forum-2025

  • [11:05]

UNICEF launches nationwide donation campaign in Kyrgyzstan to support children

  • [10:57]

SOFAZ invests £50 million in London Gatwick Airport

  • [10:48]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70

  • [10:44]

Baku hosts international conference on missing persons

  • [10:21]
President Ilham Aliyev thanked brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh and East Zangezur VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev thanked brotherly countries for support for restoring Karabakh and East Zangezur VIDEO

Ganja hosts closing ceremony of 3rd CIS Games

  • 08.10.2025 [21:37]

Navy Commanders of Caspian Sea Littoral States convene

  • 08.10.2025 [21:17]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss cooperation opportunities in healthcare

  • 08.10.2025 [21:11]

Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss prospects for cooperation in cybersecurity

  • 08.10.2025 [21:06]

Euronews broadcasts reportage on Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district

  • 08.10.2025 [20:56]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense visits Türkiye

  • 08.10.2025 [20:43]

Role of SMEs in economy discussed on second day of Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum

  • 08.10.2025 [20:39]

Azerbaijan, U.S. research think tank discuss reforms to expand Middle Corridor

  • 08.10.2025 [20:27]

Azerbaijan showcases culture at International Folk Festival in U.S.

  • 08.10.2025 [20:22]

Azerbaijani and Croatian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement

  • 08.10.2025 [20:17]

Ersin Tatar: Gabala OTS Summit boosts cooperation among Turkic states

  • 08.10.2025 [20:07]

Baku hosts founding meeting of OIC SME Network

  • 08.10.2025 [19:56]

Azerbaijani, Hungarian constitutional courts discuss further development of cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [19:47]

® “Nar” support analytical publication reflecting Azerbaijan’s economic potential

  • 08.10.2025 [19:38]

Kazakh media cover OTS Summit held in Gabala

  • 08.10.2025 [19:36]

New mobile application to promote sign language education in Azerbaijan

  • 08.10.2025 [19:26]

Azerbaijan, Germany explore expansion of financial sector cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [19:17]

Agenda Nexus highlights Azerbaijan’s growing regional influence

  • 08.10.2025 [19:10]

Azerbaijani Ombudsman discusses cooperation with Hungarian Constitutional Court Judge

  • 08.10.2025 [19:01]

® Opening ceremony of PASHA Holding’s “Əlaçı” Scholarship Program for 2025–2026 academic year held

  • 08.10.2025 [18:52]

Croatian Parliament Speaker briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement during Baku visit

  • 08.10.2025 [18:43]

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation within Great Return

  • 08.10.2025 [18:30]

Expert: Baku Climate Action Week 2025 underscores Azerbaijan’s growing leadership in climate diplomacy

  • 08.10.2025 [17:54]

Maldivian diplomat praises COP29 Presidency’s leadership in international climate cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [17:52]

Amman hosts exhibition titled "Echoes of Centuries: Musical Instruments of Azerbaijan"

  • 08.10.2025 [17:46]

Azerbaijani, Georgian military specialists explore enhancing cybersecurity cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [17:33]

Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund established

  • 08.10.2025 [17:31]

Guivami Rahimli: The UAE–Azerbaijan relations - a partnership of trust and vision

  • 08.10.2025 [17:27]

Azerbaijan claims record 184 medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 08.10.2025 [17:24]

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General pays working visit to Saudi Arabia

  • 08.10.2025 [17:05]

Chile's Atacama desert flower could hold key to drought tolerant crops

  • 08.10.2025 [17:03]

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Ombudspersons discuss expanding human rights cooperation

  • 08.10.2025 [16:50]

Traders face fines as Bulgaria enforces Euro transition rules

  • 08.10.2025 [16:44]

Spanish Secretary of State briefed on Azerbaijan's initiatives for lasting stability in the region

  • 08.10.2025 [16:43]

19 terrorists killed, 11 armed forces personnel martyred in Pakistan

  • 08.10.2025 [16:42]

® Countdown begins for “Zeekr 001” in Bakcell’s mega lottery!

  • 08.10.2025 [16:22]

Utah Senate President praises interfaith harmony in Azerbaijan

  • 08.10.2025 [16:14]

Denmark to cull 150,000 chickens after bird flu outbreak

  • 08.10.2025 [16:08]

Azerbaijan, U.S. explore prospects for cooperation in hi-tech, transport and logistics

  • 08.10.2025 [16:02]

Azerbaijan poised to host EAFF Nations League 2025

  • 08.10.2025 [15:53]

® Silk Way AFEZCO and ExecuJet announce partnership with FBO development at new Alat International Airport and Gulfstream G500 management

  • 08.10.2025 [15:42]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: Over the past 30 years, relations with Croatia have elevated to the level of strategic partnership

  • 08.10.2025 [15:36]

Typhoon Matmo leaves 8 dead in Vietnam

  • 08.10.2025 [15:34]

18 more families relocated to Khanyurdu village in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 08.10.2025 [15:32]

OIC expresses grave concern over worsening health situation in Gaza

  • 08.10.2025 [15:18]

Chemistry Nobel awarded to three scientists for work on metal-organic frameworks

  • 08.10.2025 [15:18]

Sahiba Gafarova: Cooperation with Croatia in the field of demining deserves special attention

  • 08.10.2025 [14:55]

Speaker of Croatian Parliament: We attach special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in trade and energy sectors

  • 08.10.2025 [14:50]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts capture more medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • 08.10.2025 [14:48]

“Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH” conducts geotechnical studies for Momina Khatun Tomb

  • 08.10.2025 [14:44]

Azerbaijan Sports Academy debuts as official co-organizer of international congress abroad

  • 08.10.2025 [14:44]

Speaker Gordan Jandroković: Croatia hails Azerbaijan’s remarkable economic achievements

  • 08.10.2025 [14:43]

Four dead as six-storey building collapses in central Madrid

  • 08.10.2025 [14:12]

1st Staff Talks organized between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • 08.10.2025 [13:53]

Gold zooms past $4,000 for first time in historic flight to safety

  • 08.10.2025 [13:37]

Azerbaijani MPs to join Annual Session of NATO PA

  • 08.10.2025 [13:37]

Cristiano Ronaldo football's first billionaire player – report

  • 08.10.2025 [13:32]

“ASAN Khidmet” Center expands cooperation with Islamic Development Bank

  • 08.10.2025 [13:22]
President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation VIDEO

Baku Seaside National Park honored with international “Green Flag Award”

  • 08.10.2025 [13:14]

At least 24 killed as paraglider drops bombs at Myanmar Buddhist festival

  • 08.10.2025 [12:55]