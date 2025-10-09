Trump to visit Israel, may address Knesset following Gaza ceasefire deal

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel in the “coming days” and could address the Knesset, according to a report, following a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, according to Anadolu Agency.

“They want me to give a speech at the Knesset and I will definitely do that if they want me to,” Trump told Axios’ Barak Ravid on the US social media company X’s platform.

“It is a great day for Israel and for the world. My call with Bibi was great. He is so happy. He should be. It is a great achievement. The whole world has come together to reach this deal, including countries that were enemies,” he said, after his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal.

“ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” he said, adding that all parties will be “treated fairly.”

Trump also told reporters Wednesday that he might visit Egypt later this week, with the White House confirming that he is considering a regional trip shortly after a planned Friday visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.