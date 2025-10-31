Ukrainian Health Minister: Azerbaijan has delivered over 2,100 tons of humanitarian aid since the beginning of the war

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

“Since the first days of the war, Azerbaijan has consistently provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with significant shipments including medicines, medical supplies, as well as hospital and energy equipment,” Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko told AZERTAC.

“Since the start of the war, Azerbaijan has delivered over 2,100 tons of humanitarian aid in 125 shipments, totaling more than $11.5 million. This figure includes contributions from government bodies, businesses, charities, and the Ukrainian community in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has provided substantial humanitarian aid to Ukraine, sending over 605 tons of essential supplies, including medical equipment, food, hygiene products, and generators, supported by both civic and business initiatives. Beyond this, Azerbaijan is also actively supporting the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure by supplying electrical equipment such as cables, generators, and transformers.

In addition, Azerbaijan continues to support Ukraine's energy resilience. Over $10 million has been allocated for the supply of energy equipment, transformers, and generators for the period 2023–2025. This assistance is a manifestation of solidarity based on the values of recovery, peace, and development," the minister emphasized.

