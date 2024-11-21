UN official hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator & Director of Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, has commended Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change as he addressed the event on the theme “National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Regional Approaches for resilient Caucasus Mountains and Beyond” held as part of COP29 on Thursday.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the government of Azerbaijan on successfully submitting its national adaptation plan for the UNFCCC. I would like to emphasize the strong partnership between UNDP and the government of Azerbaijan, which is crucial for adaptation to climate change and reduction of carbon emissions,” he noted.

“This collaboration includes integrating renewable energy international strategy, enhancing energy efficiency and empowering community based approach to protect biodiversity from the climate resilience,” Marcos Neto mentioned.

“UNDP, together with the UN system is ready to raise ambitions and accelerate climate action, and adaptation action is a core part of this commitment, along with reduced emissions,” he underlined.

The UN Assistant Secretary-General once again congratulated the government of Azerbaijan on the submission of its NAP, stressing the importance of mobilizing financial resources for the successful implementation of climate change adaptation measures.