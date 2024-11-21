The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

UN official hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change

UN official hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator & Director of Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, has commended Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change as he addressed the event on the theme “National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Regional Approaches for resilient Caucasus Mountains and Beyond” held as part of COP29 on Thursday.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the government of Azerbaijan on successfully submitting its national adaptation plan for the UNFCCC. I would like to emphasize the strong partnership between UNDP and the government of Azerbaijan, which is crucial for adaptation to climate change and reduction of carbon emissions,” he noted.

“This collaboration includes integrating renewable energy international strategy, enhancing energy efficiency and empowering community based approach to protect biodiversity from the climate resilience,” Marcos Neto mentioned.

“UNDP, together with the UN system is ready to raise ambitions and accelerate climate action, and adaptation action is a core part of this commitment, along with reduced emissions,” he underlined.

The UN Assistant Secretary-General once again congratulated the government of Azerbaijan on the submission of its NAP, stressing the importance of mobilizing financial resources for the successful implementation of climate change adaptation measures.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Chinese participant: Visiting Azerbaijan is a special experience for me
  • 21.11.2024 [14:48]

Chinese participant: Visiting Azerbaijan is a special experience for me

MAIRE Foundation Study at COP29: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan show strong awareness of energy transition urgency
  • 21.11.2024 [14:28]

MAIRE Foundation Study at COP29: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan show strong awareness of energy transition urgency

Participant from Bangladesh: Our main goal at COP29 is to engage in climate-related discussions and gain new experiences to apply them in Bangladesh
  • 21.11.2024 [14:24]

Participant from Bangladesh: Our main goal at COP29 is to engage in climate-related discussions and gain new experiences to apply them in Bangladesh

Nepal President`s political adviser: Global North fails to assist climate-vulnerable countries
  • 21.11.2024 [14:12]

Nepal President`s political adviser: Global North fails to assist climate-vulnerable countries

Mukhtar Babayev: Climate change impacts deepen gender-based inequalities
  • 21.11.2024 [14:03]

Mukhtar Babayev: Climate change impacts deepen gender-based inequalities

Event on “Enhancing Green Skills of Women and Youth: Based on ‘Commonwealth’ Experience” concludes at COP29
  • 21.11.2024 [13:45]

Event on “Enhancing Green Skills of Women and Youth: Based on ‘Commonwealth’ Experience” concludes at COP29

Protocol of intent signed for Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action
  • 21.11.2024 [13:21]

Protocol of intent signed for Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action

Minister: Malaysia keen on cooperation with Azerbaijan in alternative and renewable energy
  • 21.11.2024 [13:03]

Minister: Malaysia keen on cooperation with Azerbaijan in alternative and renewable energy

Representative of international organization: I expect crucial decisions on climate action to be made at COP29
  • 21.11.2024 [12:51]

Representative of international organization: I expect crucial decisions on climate action to be made at COP29

High-level launch event “Celebrating Water’s Lifeline for Climate, Nature, and People” held

  • [14:55]

Chinese participant: Visiting Azerbaijan is a special experience for me

  • [14:48]

MAIRE Foundation Study at COP29: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan show strong awareness of energy transition urgency

  • [14:28]

Participant from Bangladesh: Our main goal at COP29 is to engage in climate-related discussions and gain new experiences to apply them in Bangladesh

  • [14:24]

UN official hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to tackle climate change

  • [14:15]

Nepal President`s political adviser: Global North fails to assist climate-vulnerable countries

  • [14:12]

Scientists announce progress toward ambitious atlas of human cells

  • [14:09]

Mukhtar Babayev: Climate change impacts deepen gender-based inequalities

  • [14:03]

Event on “Enhancing Green Skills of Women and Youth: Based on ‘Commonwealth’ Experience” concludes at COP29

  • [13:45]

Protocol of intent signed for Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action

  • [13:21]

Minister: Malaysia keen on cooperation with Azerbaijan in alternative and renewable energy

  • [13:03]

Representative of international organization: I expect crucial decisions on climate action to be made at COP29

  • [12:51]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter bags bronze in European U21 Championships

  • [12:50]

Everyone must contribute to climate action, says UNFCCC deputy executive secretary

  • [12:35]

Foreign investor selected for Gobustan Solar Power Plant construction

  • [12:34]

COP29 features discussions on contribution of local communities’ traditional knowledge to addressing climate crisis

  • [12:11]

Discussions on just transition to green economy in the labor market underway at COP29

  • [12:07]

Protesters call against election processes for prosecutor general, Supreme Court president in Bulgaria

  • [12:03]

Scottish Parliament backs COP29 truce call and Azerbaijan’s initiatives

  • [12:02]

Azerbaijani oil price increases in global markets

  • [12:00]

Rashad Huseynov: Utilization of modern water-saving irrigation systems in agriculture is promoted by the state

  • [11:54]

Ameera Al Amayrah: Liberated territories in Azerbaijan have immense potential to become a shining example of sustainable energy development

  • [11:50]

COP29 highlights role of young people in addressing environmental issues

  • [11:45]

UIC Chairman: Railways have an extraordinary route to change our world

  • [11:37]

Azerbaijan Naval Special Forces participate in “SAT-SAS-2024” exercise

  • [11:25]

Kazakhstan presents initiative to develop carbon farming at COP29

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijan’s deputy minister: Adaptation requires specific actions and adequate finance

  • [11:11]

Foreign delegate from Bangladesh: Volunteers at COP29 selected for their specific skills

  • [11:09]

COP29 Presidency spotlights tourism, transport, and urbanization

  • [11:00]

Pakistan all set to roll out Electric Vehicles policy, 30 percent EV by 2030

  • [10:55]

Foreign delegate: At COP29, we learned how to utilize glass as solar panels

  • [10:51]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:49]

Global leaders of energy sector to convene at Istanbul Energy Forum

  • [10:48]

Jason Morrison: Baku Declaration on water resources management to be adopted today

  • [10:45]

Big support for strike by Italian doctors, nurses say unions

  • [10:45]

UN Secretary-General arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [10:05]

Panel discussion on inclusion for green world held as part COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [21:12]

Ten-year-old Kenyan participant: What I like most about COP29 is its special pavilion for children

  • 20.11.2024 [21:10]

Azerbaijan, UAE explore investments in transition to green economy

  • 20.11.2024 [21:09]

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visit inclusive exhibition presented at COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [21:07]

"Sustainable Solutions in Logistics" discussed within COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [21:06]

IRU Secretary General: There are many measures to reduce carbon footprint

  • 20.11.2024 [20:57]

“Connecting Corridors: Rail as a Climate Solution” event held as part of COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [20:54]

Over two-thirds of global CO2 emissions come from cities that cover less than 2 percent of the Earth surface

  • 20.11.2024 [20:50]

Roundtable on sustainable and digital Middle Corridor held as part of COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [20:40]

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister discusses renewable energy with US company at COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [20:25]

Panel discussion on "International Aviation and Climate Change" held as part of COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [20:17]

Belizean climate expert: Proud to attend COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [20:16]

COP29 features Dialogue of Leading Customs Officials

  • 20.11.2024 [20:10]

Discussions on "Navigating the Future: Decarbonizing Maritime for a Sustainable Tomorrow" held within COP29 Framework

  • 20.11.2024 [20:07]

Ghanaian participant: If the Global North agrees to increase funding, we can overcome this challenge

  • 20.11.2024 [20:04]

Africa Grows Green Awards presented to participants as part of COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [19:48]

Ki Hyun Lee: Discussions at COP29 will play a major role in addressing climate change

  • 20.11.2024 [19:24]

Nigerian editor highlights COP29's role in tackling adverse trends

  • 20.11.2024 [19:07]

Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts

  • 20.11.2024 [19:01]

COP29 features roundtable on innovative climate action solutions for tourism

  • 20.11.2024 [18:57]

“Missing Families of Karabakh” Public Union welcomes adoption of “Missing Persons” resolution by UN General Assembly

  • 20.11.2024 [18:53]

Baku hosts round table on nature, health and sustainability in cities as part of COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [18:42]

Georgian minister: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway strengthens the middle corridor

  • 20.11.2024 [18:34]

UN-Habitat: In 20 years, 2.4 billion people expected to migrate to cities

  • 20.11.2024 [18:19]

Azerbaijan's hosting of major global event such as COP29 is commendable, says Malian representative

  • 20.11.2024 [18:17]

Pakistani Climate Activist: COP29 spurs youth activity against climate change

  • 20.11.2024 [17:59]

COP29 hosts event on just transition to a green economy

  • 20.11.2024 [17:43]

African NGO representatives will actively collaborate with Baku Initiative Group following COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [17:42]

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament embarks on working visit to Russia

  • 20.11.2024 [17:40]

Nigerian representative: Baku Initiative Group has always supported African peoples

  • 20.11.2024 [17:25]

Rashad Nabiyev: Azerbaijan has taken bold steps and proposed a sustainable ecosystem

  • 20.11.2024 [17:19]

‘Climate change, social inequality & economic issues can only be solved through collective efforts and cooperation`

  • 20.11.2024 [17:14]

® Nar contributes to a safe digital environment for children

  • 20.11.2024 [17:02]

Panel session on “Green buildings and decarbonization of construction sector” held at COP29 Green Zone

  • 20.11.2024 [17:02]

Engin Altan Düzyatan hails Azerbaijan’s excellent organization of COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [16:54]

COP29 features roundtable on Greening Urban Transport

  • 20.11.2024 [16:53]

CICA member states` efforts towards Asia`s transport corridors discussed

  • 20.11.2024 [16:34]

COP29 highlights role of tourism in addressing climate change

  • 20.11.2024 [16:16]

Azerbaijan summons French ambassador to Foreign Ministry

  • 20.11.2024 [16:07]

COP29: Türkiye reveals its efforts to combat water scarcity

  • 20.11.2024 [15:55]

COP29 President: Tourism sector is also vulnerable to impact of climate change

  • 20.11.2024 [15:53]

Indonesian participant of COP29: We promote agro-ecology projects

  • 20.11.2024 [15:53]

Mexican representative hails Azerbaijan’s contribution to mitigating the climate change

  • 20.11.2024 [15:42]

Participant from Fiji: Solution to climate challenges is crucial to prevent further damage to people

  • 20.11.2024 [15:41]

Nigar Arpadarai: We are urging countries to incorporate tourism into national climate policy

  • 20.11.2024 [15:38]

Yalchin Rafiyev: Decisions we make here in Baku will be essential to guide us from first to second decade of Paris Agreement

  • 20.11.2024 [15:18]

AzerGold CJSC successfully realizes project on Reintroduction of Rare Plants Growing in Dashkasan Region

  • 20.11.2024 [15:02]

COP29 participant: Developed countries should help developing countries

  • 20.11.2024 [14:58]

Madagascar participant: COP29 is a crucial event for addressing global environmental concerns

  • 20.11.2024 [14:57]

Military institute holds scientific-practical conference

  • 20.11.2024 [14:36]

COP29 platform holds press conferences

  • 20.11.2024 [14:33]

Head of Cameroon’s National Observatory on Climate Change: Everyone must mobilize to prevent natural disasters

  • 20.11.2024 [14:33]

COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Action in Tourism launched

  • 20.11.2024 [14:33]

MoU on construction of Wind Power Plant in Kalbajar signed at COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [14:06]

‘We need very ambitious outcomes on finances, if we want world to move forward on addressing climate crisis’

  • 20.11.2024 [13:44]

Gabriel Liljenström: We are in the middle of a climate crisis

  • 20.11.2024 [13:19]

Memorandum of Understanding signed with two Chinese companies for energy cooperation

  • 20.11.2024 [13:12]

Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore new prospects of military cooperation

  • 20.11.2024 [13:06]

Moroccan press attaches great importance to COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [13:06]

Scaling up investment in urban infrastructure and energy efficient buildings requires stronger partnerships, says minister

  • 20.11.2024 [13:01]

Caspian nations sign memorandum as part of Caspian House Platform

  • 20.11.2024 [12:58]

Pakistani Commerce Minister meets Turkish business leader to strengthen bilateral economic ties

  • 20.11.2024 [12:55]

I believe through nature positive urban planning our efforts will generate significant outcomes for healthy future, says committee chairman

  • 20.11.2024 [12:53]

Nigerian participant: We managed to achieve our goals at COP29

  • 20.11.2024 [12:36]