Vietnam, Laos seek to step up judicial cooperation
Baku, October 29, AZERTAC
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Le Minh Tri and his Lao counterpart Viengthong Siphandon agreed to boost cooperation among all court levels of the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on October 28, according to VNA.
Tri said Viengthong’s working trip helps further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos while opening up more practical, effective, and deeper avenues of judicial cooperation between the two countries.
The two sides reviewed the positive results of recent cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao court systems and shared updates on their respective judicial reforms. They also discussed renewing the cooperation agreement between the two Supreme Courts (originally signed in 2008) and strengthening collaboration among local courts following Vietnam’s administrative unit reorganisation.
They concurred in enhancing ties among all-level courts, promoting online platforms for sharing documents and expertise, and jointly addressing cases involving cross-border factors.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese official presented ten laptops to the Supreme People’s Court of Laos, affirming that the Vietnamese Supreme People’s Court always stands ready to support its Lao counterpart through sharing judicial reform experiences, training personnel, and advancing IT application and digital transformation.
