115 Cuban doctors on COVID-19 arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) has performed a special flight from Havana (Cuba) to Baku, press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC said.

115 specialists were brought to Azerbaijan to counter the spread of coronavirus disease in Azerbaijan by the flight arranged at the instruction of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Medical professionals from Cuba along with Azerbaijani doctors will be engaged in the struggle against the pandemic.

It is the first direct non-stop flight operated on the Baku-Havana-Baku route in the history of Azerbaijan Airlines. The flight was performed on wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft. The flight duration was 13 hours, the distance between the capitals of Azerbaijan and Cuba is 11,880 km, AZAL added.