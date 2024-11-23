12th ICAPP General Assembly concludes in Cambodia

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

The 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) wrapped up in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, alongside the 3rd meeting of the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) and the 7th ICAPP Media Forum.

Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Head of its Central Apparatus, participated in the 4th plenary meeting titled “A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation.” Discussions focused on the escalating conflicts worldwide and their threats to regional and global security, with calls for political parties to collaborate for peace.

At the ACC meeting, Nizami Mammadov, an advisor in YAP’s International Relations and Humanitarian Affairs Department, emphasized the importance of protecting cultural diversity and fostering intercultural dialogue to promote peace.

Nurlana Mehdiyeva, a consultant in YAP’s Information Technologies and Public Relations Department and host of Yeni TV, addressed the ICAPP Media Forum. Speaking on "Fighting Against Fake News in the Digital Era," she highlighted the urgent need for media representatives to combat misinformation and media manipulation.

The assembly concluded with the adoption of the Phnom Penh Declaration.