9 left with life-threatening injuries in UK train stabbing

Baku, November 2, AZERTAC

British police announced early Sunday that a mass stabbing on a train left nine victims with life-threatening injuries, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Ten people have been taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire. Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries," British Transport Police (BTP) said on US social media platform X.

While no fatalities have been reported, police have declared a “major incident” and said counterterrorism officers will assist with the investigation.

Two suspects have been arrested.

"We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed," BTP wrote earlier on X.

It added that officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire police.

BTP later said it was the 6.25 pm GMT service train from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer labelled the incident as "appalling" and "deeply concerning."

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," he wrote on X, urging people in the area to follow the advice of the police.

Meanwhile, London North Eastern Railway said that trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour on some routes due to the stabbing incident.