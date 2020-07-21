Armenia’s two tactical UAVs destroyed

Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

On July 21, units of the armed forces of Armenia, using tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), at 00.30 am attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Aghdam district of the front, and at 08.45 am in the morning over the positions in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Both UAVs of the enemy were immediately detected and destroyed by the Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.